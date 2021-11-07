After complaints, Health Ministry says sorry for MySejahtera glitch that suddenly put people under home surveillance for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): The Health Ministry today apologised for a bug on its MySejahtera application which caused certain people to receive the dreaded Covid-19 Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and Person Under Surveillance (PUS) statuses on their mobile phones.

In a tweet, the MySejahtera team said it has fixed the problem at the source, and that the incorrect HSO and PUS have been reverted to reflect the right data.

Good morning everyone – we apologise for the error on our part which allowed random users’ to be given HSOs/PUS status. We have fixed the root cause which allowed this to happen. All incorrect HSOs have been deleted, and incorrect PUS status reverted. — MySejahtera (@my_sejahtera) November 7, 2021

Just after midnight, several Malaysian Twitter users shared their MySejahtera statuses and claimed to have received HSO notices despite not having left home or not having close contact with Covid positive people in the past two weeks.

Twitter user @lokkhee1999 was among those who said that he had suddenly received the HSO order on his MySejahtera app even though he has not left his home for the past 14 days.

“Hi @my_sejahtera, I’m only staying at home all the time, then suddenly today I received a notification saying my status is now “Person Under Surveillance (PUS)”.

“For my history, I have not even gone out anywhere within 14 days, please check into this,” he tweeted.

User @yenlin_k said that she was going through the same issue, adding that this bug has caused distress to many people and hoped this bug would be addressed soon.

“@my_sejahtera @Khairykj Hi, I have no history of travelling overseas, no close contact, no positive covid, but suddenly I was labeled as a person under surveillance (PUS) which requires 14 days quarantine.

“Please follow up and fix ASAP as this is not correct,” she tweeted.

