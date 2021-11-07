Agnes Padan has resigned as PKR Sarawak Women chief, Abui Sui confirms

MIRI (Nov 7): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women chief Agnes Padan has resigned from her post on Friday, the party’s information chief Abun Sui Anyit confirmed.

“Yes, she had resigned from the post on Nov 5, as she is also focusing on election,” Abun Sui said when contacted today.

Agnes, who is a Lun Bawang health activist, was appointed to the post in August last year.

When asked if Agnes resigned from the post following the the party’s decision to pick Martin Samuel Labo as its potential candidate for Ba Kelalan seat, Abun Sui said he could not comment on Agnes’s behalf.

“I cannot comment on her behalf. She resigned from the post, but she is still a party member,” he added.

A source told The Borneo Post last week that Agnes intended to stand under PKR ticket in Ba Kelalan in the coming state election, but the party had picked Martin as their sole potential candidate for the seat.

Agnes’s Facebook page also showed that she was lobbying for the seat.

Her resignation as PKR Sarawak Women chief has sparked speculation that she did so to contest as an independent candidate in Ba Kelalan in the next state election.

If Agnes is contesting as an independent candidate, she would likely be contesting against candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

The Borneo Post is contacting Agnes for her comments.