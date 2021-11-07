‘All devt works must proceed without interruption’

SPAOH (Nov 7): All efforts and initiatives by the state government meant towards development should be allowed to proceed without any interruption, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He pointed out that every successful implementation would translate into more benefits for the people.

For this to happen, he said the people should give their staunchest support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th state election.

“We want to next focus on the socio-economic sector where we want to assist (the people), especially the rural folk, earn greater income through modern farming practices including livestock rearing.

“Quality education is another focus (and) in this direction too, improving rural telecommunication facilities is a must,” he said when meeting Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroots leaders from Bukit Saban constituency, where he is the assemblyman, on Friday.

Adding on, Uggah hailed the GPS as having done much in improving infrastructure facilities and amenities across Sarawak.

He also hailed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as ‘very experienced leader – one with his own way of raising the development budget for the state’.

On the coming election, he again reminded the people about the ‘unprecedented restrictions’ that they must bear and comply with.

“We all have to undergo these (restrictions) as we are still amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On the Bukit Saban seat, which he is expected to defend again, Uggah said the voters had a long tradition of giving strong support to the government.

Upon arrival in Spaoh , Uggah inspected the progress of the rehabilitation and upgrading works on Tanjung Sebekut drainage.

The RM3.8-million project is meant for the benefit of the local paddy farmers.