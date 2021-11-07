All preparations for state polls ready since last year, says Balingian incumbent

MUKAH (Nov 7): Balingian incumbent Abdul Yakub Arbi said that the election machinery in his constituency has shifted into top gear since last year to face the 12th State Election.

He said that all preparations have been made whether it concerns the machinery of the youth or women divisions.

“In fact, we have been ready since the end of last year,” Abdul Yakub told Utusan Borneo.

The party’s machinery has been mobilised to move about across the Balingian area.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) flags have also been put up in strategic areas since the beginning of this year.

Sarawak has to hold the state election within 60 days following the end of the Emergency proclamation in Sarawak by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Nov 3.

In 2016, Abdul Yakub contested under the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) ticket and garnered 4,208 votes to win the Balingian seat.

His rival, Nurzaiti Hamdan of Amanah, polled 1,244 votes.