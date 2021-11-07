Bicara Sejarah Sarawak platform to discuss state’s history

KUCHING (Nov 7): The ‘Bicara Sejarah Sarawak’ programme is a platform for the authorised experts to discuss and share with the public the accurate historical facts about the state, says federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“I always hear people telling their own versions of Sarawak history, but I am not so sure whether their versions are accurate,” she said at a press conference after officiating at the one-day event in Imperial Hotel here yesterday.

Nancy said the programme, run under the National Archives of Malaysia, was an initiative to document historical information about the country and at the same time, it would also serve to honour the struggles of past leaders in Sarawak towards claiming self-governance from the colonial power.

“We are very lucky today to have a panel of experts who are very committed to and knowledgeable in the history of Sarawak.

“Understanding the historical events of the state is important as it would relate to the roles played by the local Bumiputera community in fighting for freedom from foreign powers.”

Nancy said Sarawak had been governed by Brunei, Japan, the Brooke family and the British government before becoming a part of the federation of Malaysia together with Singapore, Sabah and Malaya on Sept 16, 1963.

On the National Archives of Malaysia, she regarded it as an institution tasked with preserving the country treasured heritage in the forms of documents, microfilms, photographs, maps and other items, which the public and researchers could have access to.

Back on the ‘Bicara Sejarah Sarawak’ programme, Nancy said it was in line with her ministry’s National Cultural Policy (DAKEN) that was launched on Oct 26.

“My ministry would always provide strong support and encouragement to programmes and activities organised by the National Archives of Malaysia towards attaining intellectual excellence amongst the people and also prosperity for the country,” said Nancy, adding that the new National Archive of Malaysia building for the Sarawak headquarters would reach completion soon.