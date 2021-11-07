Boy killed by crocodile in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Nov 7): A 10-year-old boy was found dead on Sunday after he was attacked by a crocodile.

The victim was catching prawns with two friends at a river at Kg Bakau Lama on Saturday morning when the reptile dragged him into the water.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue station chief Sumsoa Rashid on Sunday said according to witnesses, the victim had managed to pull free from the reptile and was scrambling to get to shore but was again dragged into the river.

“Our team searched for the victim but his body was only discovered at 6.41am on Sunday,” he said.

Villagers first saw the boy’s floating body, some 700 metres from where he was last seen, Sumsoa said.

There were bite marks on his legs when retrieved but the rest of the body was intact.

His body haf been handed over to the police for further action.