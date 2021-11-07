Coach praises Rhinos’ fighting spirit

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): Datuk Ong Kim Swee has hailed the Rhinos’ fighting spirit in the 2-1 comeback win over Kelantan FC, describing the outcome as “very important” for their Malaysia Cup campaign.

Played at the Likas Stadium on Saturday, second half substitute Mohamad Sahrizan Saidin struck in the 90th minute to give Sabah FC their first win in the Group D competition.

Sahrizan, 21, who replaced fellow youngster Harith Naem Jaineh in the 84th minute, reacted the quickest to a loose ball after Amri Yahya had got a touch to a Gerald Gadit’s ambitious long ball into the box before striking it into the back of the net.

Until then the teams failed to add to their tally despite numerous chances, including a disallowed goal for the visitors for offside.

Kelantan FC took the lead against the run of play in the fifth minute when Che Safwan Hazman sent an outrageous long-range strike to beat goalkeeper Rozaimi Rohim.

The lead was short-lived as Sabah FC were awarded a penalty kick just two minutes later after a foul on the overlapping Alto Linus.

Seasoned forward Amri made no mistake from the spot beating Mohamad Faridzuean Kamaruddin.

The win, which was Kim Swee’s first since being appointed head coach, ensured the fight for the remaining quarterfinal spot will go down the wire involving Sabah FC and their next opponent PJ City FC.

“We did not have the best of match but what’s important was the players tried their hardest.

“There were rooms for improvement certainly including to prevent conceding early goal. We were exposed just now from a wonderful goal from Kelantan and that made it tougher for us.

“However we replied almost immediately that helped a lot as it encouraged the players to fight until the last minute, which resulted in the winning goal.

“The result is very important for us before we take on PJ City next,” said Kim Swee after the game.

With the win, third placed Sabah FC have accumulated five points from as many games and are now levelled with PJ City FC, who remained second courtesy of superior goals difference.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have already secured top spot and a place in the next round on maximum 15 points while Kelantan FC on two points have already been eliminated.

As it stands, Sabah must win at all cost at the Likas Stadium on Tuesday while PJ City need only a draw to secure a passage into the last eight.

“Regardless of tonight’s (Saturday) result, the target is to take all three points against PJ City. We need to take advantage of playing at home.

“We may not play that well but what count the most is the outcome in the final group match against PJ City.

“We will have to come up with the best or different tactic so that we will be able to claim all three points and move into next round of the competition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee assured he would continue to give the young players opportunity to play in the first team.

“We must be careful with young players because we can’t expect them to shine after playing in just four or five games or three to six months.

“They need to get more exposure and when they are given this opportunity, they will certainly improve and be more matured in their game,” he said.