Cooperation among opposition parties vital in next state election, says Baru

KUCHING (Nov 7): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Baru Bian has stressed on the importance of cooperation among opposition parties in the coming 12th State Election.

In this regard, Baru said there should be no three or multiple-corner fights between the opposition parties and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election.

“In fact, the process started sometime ago and is on-going. We are hopeful about reaching an understanding and consensus soon,” he said in a press statement last night.

The Ba Kelalan incumbent was responding to a statement by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen yesterday that his party found it difficult to work with PSB as it was more or less an offshoot of GPS with the same nature and ideology.

As far as the PSB is concerned, Baru reiterated party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s statement that the party is willing to work together with likeminded opposition parties in the state.

“The objective must be to bring the change we all want for the people of Sarawak by toppling GPS/Barisan Nasional (BN), which has ruled Sarawak for more than 50 years and yet we remain among the poorest states in Malaysia.