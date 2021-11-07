Covid-19: 98.69 pct of Sarawak’s 460 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Nov 7): About 98.69 per cent out of the 460 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said that 133 cases were in Category 1 while 321 cases were in Category 2.

“One case was categorised in Category 3 (pneumonia), three cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and two cases in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” said the committee.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top with 152 cases followed by Miri (83), Sibu (34), Bintulu (30), Serian (22), Dalat (16), Mukah (14), Kanowit (10), Simunjan (9), Tanjung Manis (9), Subis (9), Sarikei (8), Betong (8) and Bau (8).

Other districts that recorded single-digit new cases were Lundu with six cases, Song (5), Saratok (5), Limbang (4), Julau (4), Samarahan (3), Meradong (3), Tebedu (3), Beluru (3), Kapit (2), Belaga (2), Marudi (2), Telang Usan (2), Sri Aman (1), Kabong (1), Matu (1) and Lubok Antu (1).

Districts that recorded no new cases are Pakan, Pusa, Lawas, Daro, Tatau, Asajaya, Selangau, Bukit Mabong and Sebauh.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative total of 244,574 Covid-19 cases.