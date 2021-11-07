Covid-19: Malaysia logs 54 more deaths, including 12 brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Malaysia registered another 54 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 29,256.

According to the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, this included 12 people who were brought-in-dead (BID). The total number of BID as of today is 5,919 people.

Sarawak again recorded the highest number of new deaths with 18 followed by Sabah and Selangor (seven), Pahang (five), Terengganu (four), Kedah, Kelantan, Johor (three), Perak (two), Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (one) respectively.

Perlis, Penang, Negri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya reported zero deaths.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.2 per cent of the 2.50 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor and Labuan still maintained the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 14 each, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 13, Negri Sembilan (11), Johor, Kedah, Penang and Melaka (nine), Sabah, Kelantan and Perlis (five), Perak, Sarawak, Pahang and Terengganu at four deaths, respectively, while Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at one death per 10,000 people.

To date, Malaysia’s all-time death per 10,000 people is eight.

In terms of age, 54.8 per cent of the deaths involved those above 60, while 44.8 per cent were between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 1,058.

Overall, Klang Valley reported 1,358 new infections with 259 reported in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Sabah at 569, followed by 498 new infections in Sarawak.

In the other states, 390 cases were recorded in Johor, 379 in Kelantan, 267 in Pahang, 232 in Kedah, 224 in Penang, 201 in Terengganu, 200 in Perak, 168 in Melaka, 147 in Negri Sembilan and 30 in Perlis.

Labuan had the fewest number of cases at 10.

The total number of active cases are currently at 65,505.

From that figure, a total of 78 per cent or 51,103 people are currently quarantined at home, 8,389 or 12.8 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounts for 5,469 or 8.3 per cent of patients.

Of these, 544 (0.8 per cent) are in the intensive care units. And from these, 280 patients require ventilators. – Malay Mail