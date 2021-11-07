‘Dining out poses higher risk of Covid-19 infection than going out to vote’

SIBU (Nov 7): Voters need not be too worried about going out to cast their votes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic as stringent measures would have been put in place come polling day.

In stating this, Dr Annuar Rapaee pointed out that going to eateries would pose higher risk of infection as the diners would have to unmask before having their meals.

“When turning up at the polling station, the voters will stand 1m apart from one another, and only person is allowed into the voting room at one time.

“So, there is no crowding, and voters need not take off their face masks.

“So, there is no issue when it comes to casting your votes – always abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set in place,” said Dr Annuar during his Facebook Live session last night.

The Nangka incumbent also reminded all voters to sanitise their hands after leaving the polling station.

In responding to a viewer’s question about the SOP for the next state election, Dr Annuar said it was being handled by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Election Commission (EC).

Earlier in the session, he said Sarawak must hold the state election within 60 days following the end of the Emergency Proclamation on Sarawak, as declared by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Wednesday.

In 2016 state election, Dr Annuar won the Nangka seat with a majority of 7,617 votes.

He polled 9,617 votes to defeat PKR’s Abdul Raafidin Majidi, who had 2,000 votes, while Simon Tiong Ing Tung of STAR managed only 773 votes.