GPS won’t give way for Bersatu to contest in coming state polls, says Abd Karim

BAU (Nov 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not give way for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to contest in the coming Sarawak state election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“GPS had already announced that it will be contesting in all 82 seats in the state. I don’t think there is anymore seat to spare for our friend (Bersatu) from Peninsular Malaysia who are friendly to us (GPS). They have to respect us.

“Because GPS has its own component (parties); all four of them (PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, and Progressive Democratic Party), we have more or less discussed among ourselves which seats are theirs which ones are ours. So they are a bit too late,” he said when met by reporters at Siniawan here today.

Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya incumbent, was asked whether GPS will give way to Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju from Bersatu to defend his seat in the coming state election.

On Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin’s announcement that he will support GPS candidates contesting in his parliamentary constituency, Abdul Karim said that it was a very good gesture from Willie and that other non-GPS MPs or assemblypersons should also do the same.

When asked who will be replacing the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing as the candidate for Baleh seat in the coming state election, Abdul Karim said: “Well, I think we have not reach that stage yet. I think the state and the family is still in mourning.”

When asked on whether the current political sentiments and polemics created by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will pose a great challenge to GPS in the coming state polls, Abdul Karim implied that GPS is not afraid to face these challenges, saying that its candidates have been involved in politics for a very long time.

He said the current political landscape is nothing compared to 30 or 40 years ago, having described those times as “even worse” compared to now.

“But then, we will expect the Opposition, including PSB, are going to contest for their seats. We know our strength and I believe they know their strength also,” he said.