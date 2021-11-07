MoH: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate at 65.3 pct, fourth highest in country

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate stood at 65.3 per cent, the fourth highest in the country as of yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

According to an infographic posted by the MoH on its Facebook page today, Terengganu recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 73.7 per cent, followed by Klang Valley and Kelantan at 72 per cent and 70.3 per cent respectively.

“The country’s overall ICU bed utilisation rate was 58.9 per cent,” said MoH.

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rate between 40 per cent and 64 per cent were Perak (63.9 per cent), Penang (63.6 per cent), Melaka (58.7 per cent), Johor (52 per cent), Sabah (48.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (45.5 per cent), Pahang (43.2 per cent) and Kedah (41.1 per cent).

While Perlis had relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rate at 31.6 per cent, Labuan recorded the lowest at just 16.7 per cent.