New system to accelerate aviation sector’s recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport has launched the ‘AeroLicence’, Malaysia’s aviation industry’s first electronic licensing system for aviation service providers.

It has also unveiled a new Travel Advisory Guide in the FlySmart mobile app, as part of the Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom or the Commission) digital initiative to assist in the revival of the nation’s aviation sector.

In a statement, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said, “Air travel is indispensable in Malaysia. As the country is gearing up for its recovery, greater use of digital technologies becomes integral in our resilience planning and in facilitating a strong and sustainable aviation sector. Thus, Mavcom’s push for digitalisation through AeroLicence and the enhanced FlySmart app is certainly timely and necessary.”

“Integration of these digitalised solutions will aid aviation service providers in thriving within this transformed sector and in regaining the confidence of the travelling public.

“The launch of AeroLicence and the enhanced FlySmart app are instrumental in supporting the government’s plan to digitalise services for the Rakyat and the business community. Ultimately, these initiatives bode well for the critical needs of the industry and consumers as we move forward in strengthening the nation’s aviation sector.”

The new AeroLicence system improves ease of doing business by facilitating the processing of all commercial aviation licences and permits issued by Mavcom such as the Air Service Licence (ASL), Air Service Permit (ASP), Ground Handling Licence (GHL), and Aerodrome Operator Licence (AOL).

Formulated based on the need to enhance efficiency and provide greater convenience for aviation service providers, AeroLicence introduces a digitalised approach to apply and renew existing licences and in the submission of quarterly reports to the commission.

The online system minimises the need for aviation service providers to submit physical copies of required documentation and data, as well as ensures a secure and contactless application process.

Through the AeroLicence system, aviation service providers will be guided with comprehensive step-by-step instructions to assist and reduce potential errors during submissions.

In addition, AeroLicence automatically alerts licensees registered with Mavcom on renewals of licences and permits and other required submissions.

In developing this system, Mavcom engaged and consulted with industry players, who are licensees of the commission. This allowed the commission to identify areas of concern and gain feedback on the proposed system before it launched.

In line with Mavcom’s aim to heighten awareness of consumer rights, the commission has introduced a travel advisory guide as an enhancement to its existing FlySmart mobile app.

The app was initiated by Mavcom in 2019 for consumers to submit their complaints to the commission if they did not receive a satisfactory outcome from the airline or airport, and to access information about air travel rights on the go.

The latest enhancement enables the FlySmart mobile app to be a one-stop centre for consumers to travel in the new norm.

The app’s new Travel Advisory guide provides up-to-date information on air travel rules and restrictions including border restrictions, Covid-19 test, vaccination, and quarantine requirements globally, among others.

This new feature serves as a reference for consumers prior to their travel, as travel requirements change regularly and differ from one country to the next. Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kassim said, “The launch of AeroLicence and the enhancements to the FlySmart app demonstrates the commission’s holistic approach as the economic regulator and advocate of consumer rights for the nation’s aviation sector.

“The digital solutions introduced will aid businesses in their post-pandemic recovery and assist consumers in flying more confidently in this current environment. Mavcom remains steadfast in its commitment to reignite the aviation sector while championing consumer rights and will continue to explore avenues to strengthen the sector so that future growth is robust and sustainable.”