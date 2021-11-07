PKR Sarawak names ex-banker Martin Samuel Labo as potential candidate for Ba Kelalan

MIRI (Nov 7): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has named a former banker Martin Samuel Labo, 65, as its potential candidate for Ba Kelalan seat in the coming state election.

Its vice-chairman Roland Engan in a statement today said Martin, who is a Lun Bawang from Kampung Batu Mulong Lawas, has been actively moving around Ba Kelalan since last year.

“Keadilan Sarawak confirms that there is only one potential (candidate) recognised and monitored by it (the party) ever since Baru Bian left the party.

“(Hence), I have been mandated to have a meeting with Keadilan Lawas divisional committee on Saturday (Nov 6) to meet with our potential candidates for Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari,” he said.

Roland said he only met with Martin yesterday.

“I met with Martin Samuel Labo and his committee at his office for various political reasons,” he said.

Martin is married with five children and worked as a banker from 1975 to 1995 and started own business in the oil and gas industry until now.

To a question, Roland said although Martin’s candidacy is yet to be confirmed, the PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) has recognised him as their sole potential candidate.

He said Martin and his team have elevated their campaign, particularly on their dream for Lawas to be made the 15th division in Sarawak.

Besides that, Roland said PKR Sarawak is fighting for two other rural districts in the state namely Belaga and Baram to be elevated to be the 13th and 14th divisions respectively.

“This is part of our administrative reforms in Sarawak to develop rural areas in the state,” he added.