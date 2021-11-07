PM Ismail Sabri seeks leniency in case of Malaysian in death row

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has written to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong seeking leniency in the case of a Malaysian scheduled to be hanged for drug trafficking, it was learned today.

Bernama understands that Ismail Sabri has asked the Singapore government to look into staying the execution and seeks a fresh application for presidential clemency in the case of D. Nagaenthran.

Nagaenthran, 33, claimed by his lawyers to be intellectually disabled, was arrested by Singaporean authorities on April 22, 2009, and charged with smuggling 42.72 grams of diamorphine. He was sentenced to death by the High Court of Singapore on Nov 22, 2010.

The process of appeal went through to the final stage, and his application for presidential clemency was rejected on June 1, 2020.

The death sentence is scheduled to be carried out on Nov 10. – Bernama