Sabah food and beverage franchise instant hit

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): A 33-year-old local entrepreneur took a risk by opening a food and beverage franchise, called the Honey Lush, at a time when many businesses were impacted and shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Hafeez Almudin’s leap of faith however paid off as his local franchise brand is now thriving with nine branches across Sabah in a short time.

His franchising journey began with an inspiration to bring a new idea of food to Sabah, especially dessert.

“We become the first (franchise) offering dessert that combines honeycomb with soft-serve ice cream. Thank God it went viral and Sabah people like it very much,” he said.

On Sunday, State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board Datuk Joniston Bangkuai launched Honey Lush’s sixth outlet in Putatan. The Honey Lush Putatan branch is managed by a young couple, Roy Fadly Evaristus and Amanda Jane Jonimun.

Speaking on the challenges he faced, Hafeez said he started his franchise business in April this year when many shops were already closed down following the movement control order.

“It was challenging as people were not going out as much like before. Sometimes, we only have two or three customers coming into the shop but still, we try to make use of food delivery applications like Grab and Food Panda,” he said, adding the response was encouraging.

Serving honey-based dessert, Hafeez said they have five ice-cream items and five beverage items on their menu.

“Our research and development team is already designing new ice-cream flavours, such as chocolate syringe ice-cream and ice-cream ‘bakar’. Hopefully, it will be launched in December,” he said, adding they are also targeting to expand the franchise to Sarawak and Brunei.

Meanwhile, Bangkuai commended Hafeez for his boldness in taking the plunge to start a franchise business when most businesses are still grappling with the effect of the pandemic.

“His decision reflected confidence and optimism of a speedy economic recovery. Indeed, food and beverage play an important role in the tourism industry. Having our very own franchise allows our food-loving travellers to enjoy and have a taste of our locally produced food and drinks.

“Therefore, I hope that with hard work and effective promotional effort, the Sabah home-grown franchise Honey Lush would soon see the opening of outlets in other states and eventually internationally,” he said.

Bangkuai also believed that Hafeez’s entrepreneurial creativity and innovativeness would inspire others his age to venture into a successful business.