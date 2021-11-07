S’wak records four Covid-19 fatalities from Nov 5-6

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawak recorded four Covid-19 fatalities between Nov 5 and Nov 6, marking a significant decrease in reported deaths due to the coronavirus, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that on Nov 5, one death involved a 95-year-old woman from Kuching who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). She had comorbidities of diabetes and stroke.

Another death was recorded on Nov 5 involving a woman aged 92 from Sibu. She suffered from hypertension and required assistance in her daily activities.

As for the deaths on Nov 6, SDMC said that they involved a 71-year-old woman from Limbang who passed away at Lawas Hospital as well as a woman aged 46 from Serian who passed away at SGH.

Both of the deceased had comorbidities of hypertension.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that no new Covid-19 clusters were reported today and no new localities have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

It added that the Melabang Cluster in Limbang had come to an end after no new cases were reported from the cluster in the past 28 days.

Currently, there are 22 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak and none of them reported any new cases today.

On compounds issued for violations of standard operating procedures, SDMC said that the police have issued eight compounds in Kuching and one in Padawan while the Bau District Council has issued one compound.

The eight compounds in Kuching were issued to failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or recording attendance in the registration book while the compound issued in Padawan was for not wearing face mask.

The compound issued by the council was for failing to ensure that the customers registration book was updated.

To date, the police have issued 12,014 compounds while local authorities have issued 1,566 compounds.