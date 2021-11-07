Uggah: GPS fearful of new Covid-19 variants, not young voters

SPAOH (Nov 7): Repeated accusations by Opposition parties that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) prefers to hold the state election now is because it fears young voters is merely propaganda to cast the GPS government in a bad light, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that the main reasons why the GPS government would prefer to have the 12th State Election now is mainly due to the landas season expected early next year as well as the fear of possible Covid-19 variants emerging.

“This decision was reached after much consultation and deliberation with the relevant authorities,” Uggah said after a session meeting with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroot leaders and committee members of Bukit Saban here today.

Uggah added that there was no reason for the GPS government to fear voters aged 18 to 21.

“There is no guarantee that all of those voters will be anti-GPS government,” he said.

On the coming landas season, Uggah said that this was expected in January and February next year.

“Holding the election during this rainy period will be a herculean task when widespread flooding may happen,” he said.

Apart from that, waiting for the Covid-19 situation to get even better should not be a reason to not hold an election, as the state has successfully vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible adult population.

Having said that, he revealed that Sarawak currently was in the process of carrying out its adolescent vaccination as well as booster shot programmes.

“If last September we had registered as the country’s highest cases for a number of days, these spikes were due to the highly infectious Delta variant and our cases are currently hovering between 400 to 500 daily cases.

“There is no telling if a new and even more dangerous variant may emerge in the future. So while we are excited about the election, we must not let our guard down,” he said.

Hence, he opined that everyone should follow the usual standard operating procedures (SOPs) from the Health Ministry during the election.

Uggah said that for the purpose of the election, the Health Ministry and Election Commission should be drawing up the SOPs too, which may be similar to the SOPs for the Melaka election.

Thus, if the state election is to follow the SOPs for the Melaka election, there should not be any house-to-house campaigning or visiting.

Meanwhile, Uggah during the event presented a cheque for a grant to the PTA of SRK Paku Sentral, which was received by Resely Ujih. The grant was from Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat.