Voon: Holding election now a disrespect to Masing, his mourners

MIRI (Nov 7): Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan said holding an election now is a disrespect to the passing of Tan Sri Dr James Masing and to all Sarawakians who are still mourning the loss of a great Dayak leader.

In a press statement yesterday, Voon said the proclamation of Emergency in Sarawak was to fight Covid-19, but was however lifted to pave the way for state election.

“Covid-19 chooses no enemy whether the person is a minister, young or old, rich or poor. Covid-19 is still here and the GPS government should not ask the King to lift the Emergency in Sarawak,” he said.

To make sure the election period is safe, the Election Commission is expected to come up with standard operating procedures (SOP) to restrict travel and campaigning for the election.

“It is foreseeable that whatever measures the Election Commission will take will not be able to guarantee a safe election. No one will be safe.

“The EC will impose a total ban on public assembly or talk in public places, house-to-house campaign, visit to longhouses and business premises during the period.

“This will make the coming election the dirtiest, unconstitutional and undemocratic election of all Sarawak elections. If imposed, it will cause the demise of democracy.

“Ministers and GPS representatives can go about on the pretext of performing their duties but are actually campaigning while opposition politicians’ right to campaign is curtailed by the SOPs,” said Voon.

Apart from the ban of public debates and assemblies, the EC is expected to impose no house-to-house campaign, and no visit to longhouses and business premises.

“Such a move, if imposed, will curtail politicians and their party workers from campaigning. The Election Act does not empower the Election Commission to ban public assembly, talk and travel by politicians and party workers.

“Even if there is, it could be void under the Federal Constitution because the federal constitution is the supreme law in the country,” said Voon.

He said the ban was against the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, under Article 10 of the federal constitution.