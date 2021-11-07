Wedding, hair cutting ceremonies spark new cluster

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): A wedding and two hair cutting ceremonies have sparked a new cluster in Kampung Karanaan, Ranau.

Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case was an officer of the Ranau Public Works Department (PWD).

He said the virus had infected 52 villagers to date and was believed to be caused by a large gathering in the three ceremonies, including relatives from other districts.

He said the new cluster in Kg Karanaan was an important reminder to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all times, more so with the relaxation of various restrictions on social gatherings and economic activities when Sabah enters Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan on Monday (Nov 8).

Masidi who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, said the ease in restrictions may lead to higher risk of Covid-19 infections in public places and social events.

“The people are urged to comply with the SOPs.

“The relaxation (of restrictions) places the responsibility of the frontliners to curb the spread of Covid-19 on the people’s shoulders.”

He said the State Government would soon be issuing a detailed SOPs for Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

On another note, Masidi said new Covid-19 infections in Sabah had dropped to 405 on Sunday, the lowest in the last several months.

Apart from Kota Kinabalu which recorded 52 new cases, he said the number of infections in other districts was below 50.

“Eleven districts reported fewer than 10 cases, including Kunak, Tongod and Kalabakan with zero new infection.”

He also said the positive impact of full vaccination was reflected in the daily statistics of new Covid-19 patients.

Of the 405 new cases, he said 387 patients or 96 per cent fell under Category 1 and 2.

Category 3 recorded zero patient, while Category 4 and 5 each registered one patient.

Sixteen cases were still under investigation by the State Health Department.