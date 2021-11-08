Another ex-Melaka CM in four-cornered fight in Bukit Katil

MELAKA (Nov 8): Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari is facing a four-cornered fight in his bid to defend the Bukit Katil seat in the Melaka state election.

Adly, who is also former Melaka Chief Minister, will be challenged by Datuk Hasnoor Sdg Husin of Barisan Nasional (BN), Muhammad Al Afiz Yahya of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and an independent candidate Abdul Hamid Mustapah.

Their names were announced by returning officer for Bukit Katil Rohaya Abdullah at 10.40am, after the nomination process at Dewan Tun Ali here had closed at 10am.

In the 14th General Election, Adly won the Bukit Katil state seat with a majority of 3,159 votes.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 for polling and Nov 16 for early voting.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four assemblymen were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama