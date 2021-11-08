Batu Kawah Riverbank Park a legacy project in Batu Kawah constituency, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Batu Kawah Riverbank Park is a legacy project in the Batu Kawah constituency, just like the Datuk Chong Kiun Kong Bridge completed in 1994 that became the catalyst for economic development in the area, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Batu Kawah incumbent said the bridge, widely known as the Batu Kawah Bridge, was upgraded into a dual carriage bridge in 2010 to provide enhanced connectivity for the community.

Dr Sim, who was first elected as the Batu Kawah assemblyman in the 2016 state polls, said the Park project would not be possible without the support of the constituents there.

“What we see today is just Phase 1 and 2 of it, there will be further development of Phase 3, 4 and 5 of the Riverbank Park.

“I have to thank voters in Batu Kawah for believing and supporting me in the 2016 election. Over the last five years, through my service centre, support of Batu Kawah people and government funding, Batu Kawah has seen tremendous changes.

“More than RM300 million has been channelled to develop Batu Kawah. You vote for GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), you can see the changes. If you vote for PH (Pakatan Harapan) and DAP (Democratic Action Party), you tengoook saja (watch only),” he said before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the Park in Batu Kawah today.

According to Dr Sim, Batu Kawah is still facing a lot of problems such as requiring a second Batu Kawah Bridge and flood mitigation project in Desa Wira.

He said the second generation in Batu Kawah cannot afford to own a home and thus needing more affordable housing in the area.

Dr Sim pointed out that the Park project was supposed to be a joint project between the state government and federal government but Putrajaya decided to withhold the funding following a change of government in 2018.

Despite so, he said Abang Johari had decided to carry on with the implementation of the project while the Perikatan Nasional (PN), which came into power early last year, had also decided to channel some funding to the project.

“Our chief minister has approved additional RM5 million to allow the project to continue.”

He thanked Abang Johari for initiating revenue reengineering which had seen Sarawak generating more revenue to bring about further development to Sarawakians.

According to Dr Sim, the State Sales Tax imposed on the petroleum products is expected to generate some RM3.2 billion next year.

“Through financial independence, Sarawak does not need to rely on others. When the federal government said they don’t have money for the Sarawak Cancer Centre, our chief minister said we fork out the money first and the federal government can pay later.

“Also, our BKSS (Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang) 1.0 to 8.0 go to show how much the Sarawak government can do for our own people. Without money, tengoook saja (watch only),” he said.