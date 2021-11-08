BKSS 7.0: Companies applying for one-off financial assistance urged to submit info, docs soon

KUCHING (Nov 8): Companies applying for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0 special one-off financial assistance have been urged to submit their information and documents through the Sarawak Online Portal as soon as possible.

State Economic Planning Unit director Assoc Prof Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel said this is to ensure that the financial assistance can be disbursed to the successful applicants by December this year.

“The first tranche of payments has been made successfully to qualified recipients who have submitted complete and valid documents.

“However, there are still many applicants who submitted incomplete and invalid documents that require resubmission before any disbursement can be made,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that in order to help those who have been unable to provide the complete documents, the Sarawak Online Portal was reopened from Oct 30 and will run until Nov 13.

“For convenience, an email has been sent in three languages, namely Mandarin, English and Bahasa Malaysia to all recipients on Oct 30 highlighting the required documents for submission.

“In addition, a short video on the manual and guidelines to fill in the online portal is also made available for the companies as a reference,” he said.

Muhammad Abdullah said the Sarawak government is very sincere in helping the business community and that the information requested for the financial assistance was not to burden the companies.

“It is part of the good governance mechanism to ensure transparency, accountability and integrity of the government in managing public funds,” he explained.

He also said that a special Evaluation Committee, chaired by the State Economic Planning Unit, was established to ensure integrity, compliance and transparency.

“The committee has approved 46,000 eligible small, medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises based on the list provided by the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“This is subjected to the confirmation by the companies such as detail ownership of the company, bank details and whether the businesses are still in operation before the payment can be disbursed to ensure that the financial assistance is given to the targeted recipients namely Sarawakian-owned companies; and extract of business registration, Form 9, Form 78 and other supporting documents as evidence of their ownership,” he said.

He said information such as business trade license, business registration certificate, supporting documents of owners of the businesses and Socso statements are required to ensure legal operation of the business entity.

“These documents are information readily available with the business owners. The business owners only need to certify these documents by stamping with respective company stamps.

“This guideline was clearly listed in the email to business owners on Oct 7,” he said.

To further ease the process, Muhammad Abdullah said business owners were only required to submit the relevant information and documents through Sarawak Online Portal at www.sarawak.gov.my which was opened for two weeks from Oct 7 to 22 after which the verification process of documents was carried out.

“From the verification, 220 companies were found to have ceased operation and most enterprises did not provide correct information and complete documentation.

“These included providing incorrect information such as wrongly key in company registration number, shareholder name, IC number or passport number or company registration number of the shareholder, share in percentage, bank name and bank account number; incomplete and not up-to-date documents such as bank statement without showing which bank, bank account number, bank address, company name and company address, Socso statement without company name, employer ID and number of employees as well as supporting documents are not obtained from the issuing authorities; invalid or expired trade license is not supported with proof of renewal; scanned documents are in poor resolution and only showing portion of the information; and uncertified documents,” he remarked.