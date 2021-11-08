Boy with aplastic anaemia in Kuching needs help from blood donors

KUCHING (Nov 8): A boy here suffering from aplastic anaemia, a condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells, needs the help of blood donors.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank called on donors to come forward to help the boy, who is in need of blood platelets.

“The risk of bleeding will occur if there is a lack of platelets. We pray for this child to recover and be well like other children.

“Our blood bank centre is operating as usual this week. Those who are due to donate blood can drop by, while first-timers are also welcome. We will check the blood group before proceeding with the donation,” the blood bank said in a statement today.

The SGH blood bank is located at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block, where free parking is available in front of the centre for the convenience of donors.

From Mondays to Thursdays, the blood bank is open from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm, while on Fridays it is open from 8am to 11.30am and then 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

On Sundays, the blood bank is open from 9am to 3pm.

The blood bank’s mobile team will also be present at several external blood donation campaigns.

On Thursday, there will be a blood drive at the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, teams will be at Emart Tabuan Jaya and Eastern Mall Siburan from 10am to 3pm.

On Sunday, there will be a blood drive at Aiman Mall Samarahan from 10am to 3pm.

Members of the public are reminded to eat before going to donate blood and to bring their identification card, as well as donation card or book.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (blood bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).