Covid-19: 372 out of Sarawak’s new 385 cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Nov 8): Thirty districts across Sarawak contributed to the 385 new Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in its Covid-19 daily update that 372 were Category 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

The remaining 13 cases consisted of four Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); six category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia and requiring oxygen); and three Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

Kuching was the sole district which reported triple-digit cases with 154, whereas six other districts recorded double-digit cases namely Miri (58), Sibu (43), Bintulu (21), Dalat (16), Lawas (15), and Limbang (11).

This is followed by Sri Aman (9), Mukah (9), Sarikei (8), Samarahan (8), Betong (6), Serian (4), Simunjan (4), Kapit (4), Bau (4), Telang Usan (3), Lundu (2), Marudi (2), Subis (2), Lubok Antu (2), and one each in Song, Saratok, Julau, Meradong, Kanowit, Beluru, Matu, Pakan and Selangau.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 244,959.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of the Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

It also said that there were no new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today nor new cases reported in existing active clusters.

There are currently 21 active clusters in the state.