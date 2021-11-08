Dr Sim: Sarawak prepared to procure medication to combat Covid-19

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak is prepared to procure medication necessary to complement the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) ongoing efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor said the state Health Department will continue working closely with the MoH to curb the spread of the virus.

“Chief minister has instructed us to buy whatever medication necessary to complement MoH when it comes to fighting Covid-19 to save lives.

“This medicine is not going to be cheap and the price of one dose could go up to RM6,000. This is how much our chief minister is committed to preserving the well-being of Sarawakians,” he said before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park here today.

Early this month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government’s agreement to procure Covid-19 oral antiviral medicine from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) did not require an upfront payment.

On Oct 7, Khairy announced that the government had signed a letter of undertaking with MSD to procure 150,000 treatment courses for the experimental oral antiviral medicine to treat Covid-19.

Such decision was to prepare Malaysia to move into endemic phase to live with Covid-19, by adding the choice of new innovative treatments to fight the pandemic, besides the use of vaccines and other public health measures.

The United Kingdom was the first country to grant conditional authoritisation to Merck’s Molnupiravir, a 40-pill course of treatment for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms who need to take four pills of the drug, twice a day for five days.