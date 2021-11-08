Enjoy professional photo-taking with vivo X70 Series

KUCHING: Professional photography with smartphones have become a reality, thanks to the introduction of devices like the vivo X70 Series, the latest endeavour from vivo that has been selling like hotcakes since its Sept 22 launch in Malaysia.

Mobile photography has always been the arena where most brands fight hard to be unique in. Over the years, as rivalry in the mobile photography arena has intensified, so have the camera systems in smartphones.

Image stabilisation and light sensitivity are two important elements of professional photography and the inevitable path for mobile photography to rival professional camera lenses.

In short, for a smartphone brand to succeed today, its devices must offer professional photography capabilities and its features must be up to the task.

vivo enters the photography battlefield with the X Series and has gained favourable recognition within no time.

With ultra-sensing gimbal camera, lenses, and other components that progressively match the professional camera lenses standard, taking professional-grade photos is easier than ever, making it the winning choice for consumers.

The vivo X70 and X70 Pro are prime examples. They are equipped with a customised Sony IMX766V sensor and coupled with vivo’s bespoke customisation process, which has better performance in overall light sensing and focus, enhancing the shooting effect in low light and enabling faster and more accurate focus.

In addition, in terms of stability and light sensitivity, the cutting-edge gimbal stabilisation technology is more than enough to capture the hearts of professional photographers.

When it comes to professional photography, it is worth mentioning the partnership between vivo and ZEISS, the global leader of optical and optoelectronic technology. This partnership was officially penned in December 2020 to co-develop innovations related to mobile imaging technology.

vivo X series’ professional photography performance benefits from ZEISS Optics and videography capabilities, empowered by gimbal stabilisation. The goal of the vivo-ZEISS global imaging partnership is to enable the ‘perfect shot’ for millions of consumers who love photography using their smartphones.

ZEISS T* Coating helps significantly to achieve premium image quality. It enhances the light transmittance for better image quality, and it is widely used in professional industries such as microscopy, imaging and film production. All the lenses of rear cameras in the X70 Series have certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, which is another testament to its professional photography capabilities.

In addition to that, X70 series users get to experience the exclusive ZEISS Style Portrait developed by ZEISS that replicate the lens-style ‘bokeh’ of iconic ZEISS lenses – Planar (ZEISS Planar 2.8/80), Distagon (ZEISS Contax 2.0/28 T*), Sonnar (ZEISS Olympia Sonnar T*), and Biotar (ZEISS Contax Biotar1.5/75).

Since the X50 Series, the vivo X Series has been redefining mobile photography with gimbal stabilisation to achieve a significant improvement compared to traditional OIS stabilisation.

Moving on to the vivo X60 series, the partnership with ZEISS has once again taken mobile photography to the next level.

Now, the latest X70 series achieves yet another breakthrough in camera system through the integration of ultra-sensing gimbal camera and a full range of rear camera lenses that have certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating.

vivo has been working with professional directors and cinematographers to produce film and artwork using the X Series. The series provides creators with huge potential to be creative. The lightweight X Series enables creators to shoot from perspectives that professional film equipment could not, due to its size. Its quality camera system can capture promising visual quality in different light conditions.

Mobile photography grants users the right to document, express and communicate. While the vivo X Series has been dedicated to photography expertise, everyone now has access to a professional camera system, allowing them to achieve their ideal outcomes.

Since 2020, vivo has also been working with National Geographic to hold a vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Contest.

The partnership between vivo and ZEISS is not merely an upgrade in its professional camera system, but in fact, empowers users to be creative and to feel the charm of professional photography and its A-class visual quality.

vivo delicately focuses on developing features that are practical and easy to use. Because of its user-first belief, vivo is gradually gaining popularity and winning the hearts of consumers around the world.

Meanwhile, for the next steps of the vivo-ZEISS partnership, vivo has revealed that it is looking to develop products that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology, design and functionality.

This could be done through the integration of more advanced optical technology, mobile diagnostic imaging, 3D stereoscopic imagery including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) as well as professional DSLR imaging capabilities.

The partnership between vivo and ZEISS will continue to lead the way for a paradigm shift in consumers’ preference when it comes to professional-grade smartphones, whereby one device is sufficient to perform all the tasks.