Firefighters catch two-metre venomous snake at SK Long Tukon

MIRI (Nov 8): A venomous snake measuring two metres in length was an uninvited guest at SK Long Tukon in Trusan, Lawas on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was called in to catch the snake identified as a banded krait (Bungarus fasciatus).

A team from the Lawas Fire Station was deployed to the scene, located 28km from the station, after receiving a call at 1.58pm.

Upon arrival, the team found the slithering intruder in the ceiling of the boys’ dormitory.

Firefighters managed to catch the reptile using snake tongs before releasing it into its natural habitat.

The operation ended at 2.40pm.

According to ecologyasia.com, sightings of this elusive venomous snake are rare.

Although highly venomous, banded kraits are said not to have an aggressive temperament by day.