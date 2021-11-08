‘Gold’ discovery on hill in Pitas

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Villagers of Kampung Boluuh Bongkol, Pitas are believed to have found minerals that look like gold on a hill near a road construction site.

Several videos are being circulated showing the villagers have collected what look like gold minerals from the hill.

The villagers are said to have been digging the soil for the past two days, including at night, for the minerals.

However, there is no confirmation that they are pure gold.

Geologist Professor Dr Felix Tongkul said based on the photos, they look like pyrite.

“It looks like pyrite to me, the so-called ‘fool’s gold’.

“I might be wrong. They should check their interesting findings with the authorities, like the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia,” he said when contacted on Monday.

Kota Marudu police chief Zairolnizal Ishak said the station did not receive any report on the matter.