Health Ministry adds 35 more people to Covid-19 fatalities, overall toll almost 30,000

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The country recorded another 35 new Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to 29,291.

According to the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, this included five people who were brought in dead.

The total who have died before reaching hospitals is now 5,924 people.

Johor and Sarawak both had the highest number of deaths with six each, followed by Perak and Terengganu with five each, Kelantan and Pahang with four each, Penang and Sabah with two each, and one death in Negeri Sembilan.

Selangor, all the Federal Territories, Kedah, Melaka, and Perlis did not register any new Covid-19 related deaths.

Malaysia’s overall fatality rate still remains at 1.2 per cent of the 2.50 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

Labuan now holds the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 15; followed by Kuala Lumpur (14); Negri Sembilan (11); Johor and Melaka (10) each; Kedah and Penang (nine); Sabah (seven); Kelantan (six); Sarawak, Perlis, and Perak (five); Pahang and Terengganu (four); and Putrajaya (two).

In terms of age, 54.8 per cent of the deaths involved those above 60, while 44.8 per cent were between the ages of 18 and 59.

New Covid-19 cases per state

The Klang Valley still forms the bulk of new cases with 1,226 new infections recorded. Of these, 228 were from Kuala Lumpur and 17 from Putrajaya as of midnight.

The remainder were from Selangor, which continues to top the list as the state with the highest number of new infections with 981.

Next are Sarawak with 460 and Sabah with 405 cases.

Other states recording new cases are Johor (381), Kelantan (376), Kedah (325), Penang (245), Pahang (220), Perak (186), Terengganu (186), Melaka (152), Negri Sembilan (148), Perlis (19), and Labuan (14).

As it stands, there are currently 18,141 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Currently, 88 per cent or 15,961 of the infected are undergoing home quarantine, while 1,332 or 7.3 per cent are being placed in Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

The remaining 733 patients, comprising 4 per cent, are being treated in hospitals. — Malay Mail