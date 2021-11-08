Supporters rally around Melaka BN chief Ab Rauf in walk to nomination centre

MELAKA (Nov 8): Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh arrived at the Tanjung Bidara nomination centre this morning to submit his candidacy for the the state election.

Despite a prohibition by the authorities for any form of political gathering to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 — which is still totting up thousands of cases daily nationwide — he was accompanied by some 50 supporters during his walk to the nomination centre.

The entourage threw caution to the wind and crowded around the politician. They dispersed only after the police intervened.

Ab Rauf reached the nomination centre at 8.50am.

In contrast, his political rivals from Pakatan Harapan Zainal Hassan, and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from Bersatu, were already waiting at the nomination centre, which opens its doors at 9am sharp.

The Tanjung Bidara state seat looks set to be a three-way fight. – Malay Mail

