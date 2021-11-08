Master plan to transform Batu Kawah in pipeline, says Abang Jo

KUCHING (Nov 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said there will be a master plan for housing development in the Batu Kawah constituency.

According to the chief minister, the master plan will lead to development all the way up to Bau, which will emerge as another tourist destination in the state.

“We have a master plan for housing in Batu Kawah, the development will be towards Bau. Bau is going to be another tourist destination and link to Lundu and Sematan.

“In other words, this (Batu Kawah) will become an important route and there will be development and housing projects going towards the area,” he said before launching the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park here today.

Abang Johari said they will also have a proper plan to link the whole area in Batu Kawah to the nearby communities to emerge another satellite town in the city.

With better infrastructure to be put in place, he believed that people will come to the area for investment and property development will take place there.

He said Phase 3, 4 and 5 of the Park will continue to take place for as long as GPS is in power to bring about further transformation to Batu Kawah.

“We can implement this because our state is peaceful and stable. And we are able to develop our state despite its multi-ethnic background.”

Once the Park is completed, he believed that it will become a tourist attraction in Batu Kawah.

According to him, Batu Kawah incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has been serving his constituents well since he was elected in the 2016 state polls.

He said Dr Sim was also a state cabinet minister appointed to take care of the development and well-being of Chinese schools in Sarawak.

As such, he called on voters in Batu Kawah to continue supporting GPS in the coming state election.

“When we develop our state especially in city area, we must have detailed planning. Look at how Batu Kawah has transformed today.

“Development is going on everywhere. When we say it, we deliver,” added Abang Johari.