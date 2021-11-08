Melaka election: Crowded field amidst stringent SOP

MELAKA (8 Nov): The Melaka state election is an electoral battle like no other as it has attracted an unusually high number of candidates who have to conduct their campaigns in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Election Commission.

In fact, a total of 112 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Melaka state election on November 20, which is an increase from 85 in the 14th general election (GE14).

With more candidates joining the fray, some state seats are seeing multiple corner fights such as Asahan, Duyong and Gadek, with six contestants compared to just three-cornered fights in GE14.

The election also has the youngest candidate, Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir aged 21, in Sungai Rambai constituency and the oldest, Datuk Kalsom Noordin aged 68 in Pengkalan Batu.

The election also saw more than 50 per cent or 65 of candidates aged between 21 and 49 while the remaining 47 are between 50 and above 60 years old and the total candidates comprised 16 women and 96 men.

With the nomination of candidates over at 10am in 28 state constituencies under the new normal, the campaign period has started until 11.59pm on November 19.

Unlike previous nomination day, there was no carnival-like atmosphere such as processions and huge gatherings as such activities were not allowed under the standard operating procedure issued by the Election Commission.

Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are fielding 28 candidates respectively, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) (five), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) (one) and Independent (22).

Apart from that, two interesting facts emerged in this election that it is the second time a state election in the peninsula is held on its own after the first in Kelantan on March 11, 1978.

This election also saw PAS contesting under PN logo after the first time for the party under BN banners in 1974.

But the biggest challenge for candidates besides their opponents is the stringent special SOP for the state election.

The prohibition on holding ceramah, rallies and other conventional physical campaigns such as walkabouts and house-to-house visits during the election is forcing contesting parties to think of other ways of delivering messages and introducing their candidates.

Even though social media literacy is growing among the people and it is not a choice for the absence of the election air synonymous with loud and friendly activities such as house visits and processions.

Nonetheless, to ensure the Melaka election is not the source of new Covid-19 clusters, the SOP was put in place not to curb the freedom of campaigning but for the wellbeing of the people in general even though some quarters are not happy.

Despite the various prohibitions, there are opportunities to disseminate messages to voters using vehicles and loud hailer with police permits.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh in his media conference also highlighted the effective approach by mattress pedlars using loud hailers on their lorries in housing estates.

A similar approach can be taken by political parties contesting while EC allowed the distributing of campaign leaflets in the post boxes of residents by complying with physical distancing of at least one meter.

EC has also set up 28 election campaign enforcement teams to monitor the activities of all candidates for any SOP violations.

The strict special SOP will be cover all processes of the election proceeding such as personnel briefing, ballot paper printing and checking processes, opening and counting of postal votes, inspection of ballot boxes, on nomination day, polling day and during official vote tallying.

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on November 20 and early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters men and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent women. — Bernama