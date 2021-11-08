Melaka PN chairman faces four-cornered fight in Telok Mas

MELAKA (Nov 8): The Teluk Mas state constituency sees Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen facing three opponents in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Mohd Rafiq is challenged by Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat who is also Melaka Amanah secretary, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (BN) and Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad (Independent).

The announcement of candidates contesting in Telok Mas in the Melaka election was made by returning officer Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad at the nomination centre in Telok Mas Village Community Hall after the nomination of candidates closed at 10 am.

In the 14th general election (GE14), the Telok Mas seat was won by Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu) with a majority of 1,288 votes.

Earlier, the nomination of candidates proceeded smoothly in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) which banned gatherings and procession by supporters to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 with only the candidate, proposer and seconder allowed to enter the nomination centre to submit the nomination papers.

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on Nov 20 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

The four assemblymen were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama