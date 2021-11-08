Melaka polls: 112 candidates contesting, six-cornered fights in three seats

MELAKA (Nov 8): A total of 112 candidates are qualified to contest in the Melaka state election, which will also see six-cornered fights in three seats, namely Asahan, Duyong and Gadek.

The matter was announced by Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference at Menara Persekutuan here after the conclusion of the nomination process today.

He said there will be five-cornered fights in five seats, namely in Rembia, Machap Jaya, Paya Rumput, Pengkalan Batu and Bemban.

Nine seats will witness four-cornered fights, while 11 other seats will have three-cornered fights.

The seats that will see four-cornered fights are Kuala Linggi, Durian Tunggal, Sungai Udang, Bukit Katil, Ayer Molek, Bandar Hilir, Telok Mas, Serkam and Sungai Rambai.

Tanjung Bidara, Ayer Limau, Lendu, Taboh Naning, Pantai Kundor, Kelebang, Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Rim and Merlimau, on the other hand, are the seats which will witness three-cornered fights among the contesting candidates.

Abdul Ghani said the state election had drawn a total of 112 candidates, comprising 28 each from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), five from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) and 22 independent candidates.

The nomination process, which began at 9 am, ran smoothly without any procession of supporters accompanying their candidates to the centres in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the EC.

Abdul Ghani said all candidates also managed to submit their nomination papers on time.

On the composition of candidates, he said 96 men and 16 women are contesting in this state election.

He said of the total, nine candidates are in their 20s, 21 in their 30s, 35 in their 40s, 36 in their 50s and 11 candidates aged above 60.

“The oldest candidate is 60 years old, while the youngest is 21,” he said.

Abdul Ghani said the campaign period for the state election will end at 11.59 pm on Nov 19.

Polling is on Nov 20. – Bernama