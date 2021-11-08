Melaka polls: All official govt and private functions not allowed until Nov 27

MELAKA (Nov 8): All official government and private events would not be allowed in the state from Nov 4 to 27.

The Melaka National Security Council (MKN) in a statement said under Phase Four standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) which was updated yesterday, all gatherings or social functions on Melaka state election including the launching of election machinery were also not allowed from Oct 25 to Nov 27.

Also listed in the prohibited activities are events that could cause the large gathering of people in one place which makes physical distancing difficult or to comply with the orders of the Health director-general.

Apart from that, party meetings in Melaka are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals subject to 50 per cent of the space capacity with physical distancing as well as media conferences after the meeting with physical distancing and wearing of face mask.

The Election Commission has set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on Nov 20 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters men and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent women. – Bernama