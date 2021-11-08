MoH: Slight drop in Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate to 64.4 pct

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate recorded a slight drop to 64.4 per cent, ranking sixth highest in the country as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

On Saturday, 65.3 per cent of Sarawak’s ICU beds were utilised and this was the fourth highest among the states.

“Malaysia as a whole recorded 60.7 per cent of ICU bed utilisation rate as of yesterday while Terengganu topped the list with 77.2 per cent of its ICU beds utilised,” said an MoH infographic posted on its Facebook page today.

Klang Valley came in second with 71.2 per cent of its ICU beds utilised followed by Kelantan (69.8 per cent), Perak (68.9 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (66.4 per cent), Penang (62.7 per cent) and Melaka (60.9 per cent).

Other states that recorded relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rate were Johor at 52.7 per cent, Sabah (51.1 per cent), Pahang (48.3 per cent) and Kedah (39 per cent).

Perlis had even lower ICU bed utilisation rate at 26.3 per cent and Labuan recorded the lowest at 25 per cent.