MySejahtera team issues apology over ‘glitch-switch’ of user’s status

KUCHING (Nov 8): The MySejahtera, an application developed by the government to assist in managing the Covid-19 situation in the country, has issued an apology over the glitch, which changed the status of many users to ‘Person Under Surveillance’ (PUS) or as being under ‘Home Surveillance Order’ (HSO).

“Good morning everyone – we apologise for the error on our part which allowed random users to be given HSOs/PUS status. We have fixed the root cause which allowed this to happen. All incorrect HSOs have been deleted, and incorrect PUS status reverted,” wrote the MySejahtera team on the app’s official Twitter page at 8.49am yesterday.

The tweet was shared by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on its Facebook page after 10am.

Within 20 minutes after the Facebook post was up, it received hundreds of comments, many of which complained that the error had not been rectified and the HSO/PUS status had not been reverted.

One ‘Anthony Huang’ said: “People’s lives are already stressful enough. Why give people unnecessary stress like this.”

Another Facebooker, Celine Lim, commented: “I am still categorised under PUS with HOS (meant as ‘HSO’). I received it at 2am and this caused me almost emotionally breakdown and sleepless. How can this happen and it got me thinking the whole night especially I have been home almost 24/7 and even if I am out I am with my other half and we check-in same places but only me under PUS [sic].”

Concurring with Celine Lim was BW Muin, who wrote: “MY STATUS IS STILL PUS, PLEASE RECTIFY ASAP.”

Another netizen, Mei Yee, lamented: “No, the issue has not been fixed yet.”