Official trailer, website of ‘Putri Santubong’ epic musical launched

KUCHING (Nov 8): The official trailer and also the website of epic musical ‘Putri Santubong – The Warrior Princess’ were launched virtually via Zoom yesterday, featuring award-winning actress Maya Karin who plays the title role.

The play will be staged at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here this Dec 11 and 12, as well as screened live via www.putrisantubong.com.my.

Apart from Maya, other cast members Azrel Ismail, Soffi Jikan, Anding Indrawani Zaini and Dewi Liana Seriestha also joined the Zoom launch yesterday.

In an interview, Maya said she was truly honoured to be in this production.

“I have been very quiet on social media of late as I am working hard every single day. I have to prepare my role for a month, like learning about ‘silat’ and the traditional dance.

“I am very thankful and honoured for this opportunity, and I hope to tell the story through my acting successfully; definitely looking forward to working harder with my team,” she said.

In her remarks for the launch, SCV general manager Jane Lian Labang regarded ‘Putri Santubong – The Warrior Princess’ as ‘a special occasion for all in Sarawak’, in that it represented a new project presented via live streaming.

Adding on, she highlighted SCV as the second host in the world to have a virtual festival, after the ‘Tomorrowland Festival’ in Europe.

“Virtual event has been adopted as an approach to reach large number of participants digitally. In times of Covid-19 crisis, with thousands of events cancelled, we need to place ourselves in the forefront to maintain continuity of business opportunities.”

On the trailer, Jane said it was a 100-percent Sarawak production, arranged by Hyper Vision.

“We’re also very honoured that the main cast members Maya Karin and Dewi Liana Seriestha had flown in to Kuching just to be involved in this trailer,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Malaysia World 2014 title-holder Dewi Liana said her musical theatre background proved to be very helpful in playing the character of ‘Putri Sejinjang’.

“I am honoured to be involved in this musical drama, which is by far the biggest production that I have a part of. I am very excited.”

Anding, who plays ‘Dato Nakhoda’, said as a Sarawakian, he was proud to be given that role.

“Indeed, it (this production) is a significant to the state,” he said.

Soffi, on the other hand, regarded the musical as ‘a super project’.

“I’m proud to be a part of it. It is, indeed, a work to be remembered for a long time,” he said.

According to executive producer Zaini Zainuddin, the RM2-million production targets to draw 59,000 viewers.

“There are 10 new songs to be features in this play, and the language would be ‘Bahasa Melayu Sarawak’ (Sarawak Malay), with English subtitles.

“We have been planning this musical over the past two years, way before the pandemic, and now, I am happy that we have finally made it.

“Marketing and promotional activities have been done aggressively, and the response has been very good – we even have enquiries coming from as far as Australia and the UK.

“The promotions are also being run on social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Klook,” he said, adding that Narawi Rashidi serves as the music director for the play.

‘Putri Santubong – The Warrior Princess’ has received sponsorships from both the state and federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, and SCV.

For more information, go to website is www.putrisantubong.com, or contact SCV on 082-826108/411 or 082-846988 (fax); or email [email protected]