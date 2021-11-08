Over 17 pct of oral cancer patients from Sabah – Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): About 17.4 per cent of patients diagnosed with oral cancer in the country are from Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said this was based on the oral cancer screening conducted through the Ministry of Health’s Dental Health Programme last year.

He added that of the total 42,771 patients in Sabah screened through the programme, 5,420 people were at high risk of getting the disease due to excessive intake of tobacco, betel nut and alcohol.

“(However), only about 50 per cent of Malaysians are aware that excessive alcohol and betel nut consumption can increase the risk of getting oral cancer,” he said when officiating the state-level Oral Health Cancer Awareness week virtually today.

Hajiji said based on a study, the risk of oral cancer is six times higher among those with a habit of chewing betel nut, while individuals who excessively consume betel nut, alcohol and tobacco are 22 times more likely to develop the disease.

He said it was also found that most of the oral cancer cases in Malaysia were detected late with more than 60 per cent were found at the advanced stages.

Hajiji said among the main contributing factors for late detection was the lack of awareness on the importance of early screening.

He said although oral cancer had a severe impact on patients, it was actually a preventable disease.

“As such, the state government hopes that more campaigns, outreach and screening programmes will be held in rural areas,” he said.

The Oral Cancer Awareness Week is held annually nationwide from Nov 7 to 13. – Bernama