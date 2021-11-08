PBB Jepak deputy chief in about turn after initially backing Talib to be retained

BINTULU (Nov 8): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jepak branch deputy chief Saidi Abang Samsudin is calling for a ‘visionary leader’ who can bring more development to the constituency in the coming state election.

In clarifying his previous statement to The Borneo Post that the branch wanted Jepak incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip to be retained, Saidi said they would back whoever is chosen by the party so long as the individual is able to resolve problems and bring the necessary and desired development to the local community.

“It doesn’t mean we must retain YB Talib. If we feel that his record does not benefit our people, we replace him.

“As the Chief Minister had suggested before, if the elected representative does not work well, we change,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“PBB is like a house, if the roof leaks and the wall is damaged, it must be replaced immediately.”

Saidi also insisted that whoever is chosen to stand in Jepak in the coming polls must be a local candidate who ‘understands the soul and problems faced by the local community, apart from having humility and good relations with the people on the ground’.

“We want an elected representative, if possible, among the committee of PBB Jepak branch, because he already knows this area and the needs and interests of the people here.”

He added it would be difficult if the candidate is an outsider who does not really understand the locals.

“I will reject a PBB candidate from outside,” he asserted, adding however that the final decision would lie with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

At the same time, Saidi urged party members to strengthen their machinery to ensure that Jepak will remain a stronghold for PBB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Talib, who is Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), has been Jepak assemblyman since the seat was created in 1996.