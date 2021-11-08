Police seek person behind ‘Edisi Siasat’ Twitter account for ‘sensationalising’ news about corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The police have opened 13 investigation papers against the owner of a Twitter account, @edisi_siasatmy for posting dubious allegations that affect the reputation of law enforcers in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the so-called corruption and power abuse exposes posted on the account about the police force and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission contain more “sensational” allegations that have yet to be proven.

“We’ve opened 13 investigation papers on that Twitter handle and want to find who’s behind it.

“The news or reports this Twitter handle exposes are mostly made up and for sensationalising the news,” he told a news conference here today.

“If there is an issue we will check it, authenticate it first. Then we will send it to the integrity department for further action. We hope in the near future we can identify the individual or individuals behind this,” he added.

The Edisi Siasat account, touted as a whistleblower site, generated buzz with allegations of corruption among several top government officials.

Police had previously said that it would investigate the complainants and the Twitter user under Section 500 of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Recently, a statement uploaded on @edisi_siasatmy alleged that senior police officers were involved in cases of malpractice, power abuse and corruption.

The account also claimed that the top management of an anti-corruption body is itself involved in corruption and protecting certain crime syndicates. – Malay Mail