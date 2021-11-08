Sabah banking on home support

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Sabah FC will be counting on home support as they look to a victory in the winner-take-all Malaysia Cup Group D tie against PJ City FC on Tuesday night.

To be played at the Likas Stadium, the Rhinos must win at all cost to secure their passage into the quarterfinals while a draw would be adequate for PJ City FC.

And in such an important clash, head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee believed the supporters have a crucial role to play and push the Rhinos to register a positive result.

He said it was evident in the last two games when even with limited number of supporters allowed into the stadium, it had a positive impact on the team, including last Saturday’s match where the Rhinos edged Kelantan FC 2-1 after scoring in stoppage time.

“When we play in a game of such magnitude, the supporters are one of the main factors that can bring success to a team.

“That is why I’m hoping that the Rhinos fans around the City or from around the state would come and cheer on us in the last Group D match…this is very important to give the players morale support.

“This will also help the players with their performance. I believe with the supporters backing the team, it will help the team to advance into the next round,” he said on Monday.

With one last game to play, PJ City FC hold the edge over the Rhinos by virtue of superior goals difference with both teams tied at five points.

Group leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have already qualified while Kelantan FC are already out of the race.

“It is like a final…so the target is to win at all cost because even a draw would be the end for us in the Malaysia Cup,” Kim Swee stressed.

The former national coach went on to remind the Rhinos to not underestimate PJ City FC, who registered double wins over Sabah FC in the Super League while pushing JDT right to the end before losing 2-1 last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee said he would wait until before kick-off to name the players to start against PJ City FC.

He said team captain Risto Mitrevski, Park Tae Su, Syukri Baharun and Abd Hanafie Tokyo were down with injuries.

“We have one more day before the game and I will wait until the last moment before naming the squad.

“The most important thing is that whoever gets the nod, they must give their utmost best on the pitch and to focus until the final whistle,” he said.