Sabah’s Covid-19 cases down to 364

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): The number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued on downward trend with 364 cases recorded on Monday.

This was a decrease of 41 cases as 405 were reported on Sunday.

The number of cases detected through symptomatic screening continued to be high at 38.2 per cent of the overall infections reported.

Cases in this category are frequently tied to failure or neglecting to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), especially in gatherings or when in public places.

The emergence of new clusters periodically is proof of this, so it is hoped that the public will be more concerned about adhering to all the SOP as Sabah makes the transition to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan.

From the 364 cases on Monday, 98 per cent of the patients are in categories 1 and 2. There are two patients each in categories 4 and 4 respectively and only one in category 5.

Three cases are under further investigations by the state Health Department and 96.2 per cent of the patients recorded on Monday are Malaysians.