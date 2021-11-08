Sarawak govt allocates RM5 mln to new Sheikh Othman Sarawak Chair at UKM’s Islamic Studies Faculty

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Sarawak government has allocated RM5 million to the new Sheikh Othman Sarawak Chair at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Islamic Studies Faculty.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he is confident UKM would fully utilise the allocation in realising the objectives of the research chair, which was named in honour of a notable ulama from Sarawak.

“It is hoped that the culture of research which will be intensified through this Chair, will provide ideas and assist the Sarawak state government in empowering the potential of Muslims in every field, especially in the aspect of socio-economic development,” he said when officiating at the handing over of memorandum of understanding for the setting up of the Sheikh Othman Sarawak Chair today.

Abang Johari also said the establishment of the Sheikh Othman Sarawak Chair has its own significance, especially in realising the aspirations of the Sarawak government and the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) in strengthening ties with a national institution such as UKM, in the hope to boost the image, sustainability and progress of Sarawak as the most important region in the Federation of Malaysia.

As such, on behalf of Sarawak government, he thanked UKM Chancellor Tuanku Mukhriz Tuanku Munawir and the university’s hierarchy for their readiness to set up the Chair in UKM.

He revealed the setting up of the Chair is a realisation of a resolution passed at the 8th Nadwah Ulama Nusantara organised in Kuching in 2018 and can be considered as one of the initiatives to explore new research fields that can drive the agenda of Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Muslim Community in Sarawak

He also said this effort is in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 which aim to strengthen the involvement of the Sarawak Muslim community in the economic field comprehensively in line with the development of the digital economy today.

“From there, we can prepare a plan to empower the potential of the Muslim community in Sarawak to continue to be involved in the field of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as modern agriculture and empowering the human resources so that progressive and dynamic Islamic thinkers can be born from among the children of Sarawak.

“This initiative is very much in line with the naming of this Chair after a prominent Sarawakian ulama, namely Sheikh Othman Sarawak. His services and contributions in ensuring the sustainability of the Muslim community in Sarawak by producing more ulama should be emulated by today’s generation,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the development of Sarawak and Malaysia must continue to be in line with the concept of civilisation articulated by Ibn Khaldun in his book ‘Muqadimmah’.

Meanwhile, the setting up of the Chair will also comprise an administrative office and a gallery on Sheikh Othman Sarawak at the UKM’s Islamic Studies Faculty in Bangi, Selangor.

A main hall at the faculty will also be named after Sheikh Othman Sarawak.

Born in Kuching in 1863, Sheikh Othman Sarawak or his real name Sheikh Othman Abdul Wahab is a prominent figure in the propagation of Islam in the state.

Educated at Masjidil Haram, Makkah, he stayed on to be among the teachers there. He passed away in 1921 in Makkah.

The SMK Agama Sheikh Hj Othman Abdul Wahab or popularly known as SHOAW in Kuching was named so after him.

Those present at the ceremony today included Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and Kuching City North Commission Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, UKM vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman and MIS chairman Datu Misnu Taha.