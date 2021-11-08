Sarawak looking forward to welcoming international travellers back — STB CEO

KUCHING (Nov 8): With the world’s travel restrictions gradually easing up, Sarawak is looking forward to welcoming back international travellers, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor.

It is also why STB, along with 10 local travel and tour operators, are participating in WTM Virtual London, the annual global travel market via a virtual Sarawak stand housed in Waterfront Hotel today and tomorrow.

“The return of international travellers is crucial for our tourism industry’s recovery. Our participation in WTM London will be another step forward to come together with our international tourism partners to see how we can put our heads together to anticipate the needs and wants of a new brand of post-pandemic tourists,” she said.

With increased focus on responsible tourism especially after the pandemic, Sarawak is also ready to empower its visitors with their niche tourism products to make a positive contribution during their visit such as orangutan conservation works, cycling, birding and many more.

The participation in WTM Virtual London echoes STB’s continuous effort to increase Sarawak’s visibility and also presents an opportunity for local industry players to network with trade buyers and media across the globe.

STB also took part via a physical booth in WTM London from November 1 to 3 in ExCel London.

The 10 local travel and tour operators involved are Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Brighton Travel & Tours, Cat City Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Greatown Travel, EcogreenHolidays, Happy Trails Borneo Tours, Minda Nusantara Tours & Travel Agencies, and Paradesa Borneo.

During the event, STB also released their latest destination creatives with the theme “A Journey Awaits”, featuring Sarawak’s geographical and cultural wonders packed with its culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals.

Through the message of healing in the video, Sarawak invites travellers to recover from pandemic fatigue in the state’s wealth of naturally endowed gifts – Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) – amidst the comfort of Sarawak’s hospitality.

The video can also be viewed at STB’s official Youtube channel.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website.