Sarawak records 12 Covid-19 fatalities from Nov 3-6

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak logged another 12 deaths from Covid-19, of which the cases were recorded on Nov 3, 5 and 6, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that out of these cases, one was a brought-in-dead (BID) case.

“This case involved a 67-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital on Nov 5.

“She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” it said.

The committee said Kuching recorded another two death cases on Nov 6 where both victims were female and from the same division.

“One of them was an 83-year-old who had hypertension and stroke while the other was aged 78 and she had a history of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” it said.

It said Sibu had also recorded three death cases where one of the victims, a 74-year-old man who needed assistance in his daily activities, died at Sibu Hospital on Nov 5.

“On Nov 6, two death cases were reported in the division involving an 86-year-old woman with hypertension and a 73-year-old man with a history of hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Both died at Sibu Hospital,” it said.

In Miri, two deaths were recorded in the division, one of which involved a 45-year-old man with a history of hypertension and diabetes, who died at Miri Hospital on Nov 3.

“The other death case involved a 71-year-old man with hypertension, dyslipidemia and heart disease. He died on Nov 5,” said SDMC.

It said Sarikei had also reported two death cases on Nov 6 where the victims died at Sarikei Hospital.

“One of them was 60-year-old woman who had thyroid disease while the other was a 52-year-old man from Betong with no known medical history,” it added.

Kapit and Betong also recorded a death case respectively on the same day.

“The victim from Kapit was an 86-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. She died at Kapit Hospital.

“The case in Betong involved an 83-year-old man from Sri Aman who died at Betong Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease,” said the committee.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,453.