Singapore High Court grants stay of execution to Malaysian on death row

SINGAPORE (Nov 8): The Singapore High Court today granted a stay of execution to a Malaysian who is to be executed on Wednesday (Nov 10) for a drug trafficking conviction.

The decision was posted on Facebook by M. Ravi, the lawyer to the man in death row Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, 33.

“The High Court has just ordered a stay of execution pending the hearing of the appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision of the High Court,” he said.

The constitutional challenge against his execution was heard via zoom today, two days before his Nov 10 execution date.

Nagaenthran was arrested in 2009 for bringing 42.7 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. – Bernama