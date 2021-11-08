SOP for funerals, last rites

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): With Sabah transitioning into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, the State Government has announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for funerals and last rites at non-Muslim houses of worships and funeral parlours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the SOP takes effect on Tuesday (Nov 9).

Those paying their last respects and attending the funeral must be fully vaccinated and those paying their last respects should do it within five minutes.

They must also scan the MySejahtera app, have their temperature checked, wear a face mask and practice social distancing, he said, adding that the funeral parlor and family of the deceased must also ensure that all the necessary SOPs are in place and adhered to.

Masidi who is state Covid-19 spokesperson, stressed that attendance of social activities such as the wake must only be at 50 per cent capacity of the funeral parlour or residence.

“Other social activities and ritual ceremonies like funeral processions, social gambling, cock-fighting and others are not allowed,” he said, adding that food served must be packed.

Houses of worship are allowed to conduct religious ceremonies such as blessings, baptism, weddings, funerals and religious classes but at 50 per cent capacity, full adherence to SOPs and each session must not last more than two hours.

Religious classes are not for children under 12 years old, he said.

For pre-schools and day care centres, Masidi said parents must ensure that their children are well before sending them to the centres. They must also adhere to the SOPs like ensuring that face masks are worn at all times and hand sanitizers are used frequently.

Operators of these facilities must also ensure that they as well as their staff are fully vaccinated and that social distancing is implemented at all times among the children.

Meanwhile, Masidi disclosed that the number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued on downward trend with 364 cases recorded on Monday.

This was a decrease of 41 cases as 405 were reported on Sunday.

The number of cases detected through symptomatic screening continued to be high at 38.2 per cent of the overall infections reported.

Cases in this category are frequently tied to failure or neglecting to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), especially in gatherings or when in public places.

The emergence of new clusters periodically is proof of this, so it is hoped that the public will be more concerned about adhering to all the SOP as Sabah makes the transition to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan.

From the 364 cases on Monday, 98 per cent of the patients are in categories 1 and 2. There are two patients each in categories 4 and 4 respectively and only one in category 5.

Three cases are under further investigations by the state Health Department and 96.2 per cent of the patients recorded on Monday are Malaysians.

Only one Covid-19 death was reported on Monday and it was in Lahad datu.

With 364 cases reported on Monday, the cumulative cases of Covid-19 infections in Sabah is now 222,113, he said.

The number of recovered patients on Monday was 990 making it a total of 211,541 individuals, he said, adding 1,789 are still being treated with 704 of them in hospitals, 1,032 in public low risk quarantine centres and 20 in temporary detention centres/prisons.

There are 73 individuals under critical care comprising 68 in ICU and five in open ward, said Masidi.

Twenty-three patients are on ventilators, he said and added that 78 patients in stages 4 and 5 are not fully vaccinated.

As of Nov 7 2,360,047 individuals in Sabah are fully vaccinated and another 2,430,607 people have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines.

He also disclosed that 53 compounds for violating Covid-19 SOPs were issued throughout the state and the bulk of it was to premises owners for failing to adhere to operating hours allowed.